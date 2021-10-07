Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.22. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 517,441 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUSA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.