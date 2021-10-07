H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,068,700 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 885,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 288.8 days.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

HRUFF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

