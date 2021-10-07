H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.92

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.92 and traded as high as C$16.09. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 747,120 shares changing hands.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.82.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.92.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.