HSBC Begins Coverage on EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

Analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDRVF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.