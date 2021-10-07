HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 78,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,077,846 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $27.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HSBC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after buying an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

