Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 171.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $64.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 83,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 450,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 121,401 shares during the period. Finally, One01 Capital LP grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 382,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 72,973 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

