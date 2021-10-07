Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $183.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

