Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Hubbell worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,046,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,529,000 after buying an additional 56,887 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $183.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

