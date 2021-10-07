HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 600 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00.

HUBS traded up $16.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $683.63. 421,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,438. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.87 and a 1 year high of $736.15. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -367.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.