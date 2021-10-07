HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $6,079,804.95 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HUBS traded up $16.88 on Thursday, reaching $683.63. 421,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -367.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $671.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.15. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.87 and a twelve month high of $736.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.91.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

