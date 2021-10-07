Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 37,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,524,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

