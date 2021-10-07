Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591,252 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.64% of Huntsman worth $155,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $4,357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntsman by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Huntsman by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

