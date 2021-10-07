Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $53,727.40 or 1.00079044 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $8.78 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00062288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00131960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.29 or 1.00851868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.91 or 0.06552876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

