Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $10.11

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $9.86. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 41,532 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $6,998,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $71,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

