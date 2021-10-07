Hydra 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.32 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $72.06 million and $1.32 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $18.68 or 0.00034463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00096661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00133056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,194.36 or 1.00004795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.78 or 0.06530101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,858,956 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.