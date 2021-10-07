Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Up 69.4% Over Last Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $110,842.05 and approximately $9,350.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 69.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00062150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00093789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00132611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,876.03 or 1.00017799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.46 or 0.06485416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

