HyperAlloy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.00 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $55,789.03 and $31.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00062653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00133250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,895.01 or 1.00169550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.07 or 0.06568435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HyperAlloy

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperAlloy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.