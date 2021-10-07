Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading Up 8.5%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 30,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,301,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HYZN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.