I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $310.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $310.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00356945 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002139 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,151,125 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.