IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $218.00 at Benchmark

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $218.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.40.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $79.73 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 90.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,926.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 131.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.