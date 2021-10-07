IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $218.00 at Benchmark

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $218.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.55% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.40.
NASDAQ:IAC opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $79.73 and a 52 week high of $179.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 90.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,926.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 131.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
About IAC/InterActiveCorp
IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.