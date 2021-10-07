iBTC Trading Down 3.5% This Week (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 64% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One iBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. iBTC has a total market cap of $19,915.58 and approximately $15.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00063579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.65 or 0.99610385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.50 or 0.06593446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars.

