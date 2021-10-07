ICE ROCK MINING Price Up 49.3% Over Last Week (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $362,660.05 and $20,745.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00096353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00131541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,298.25 or 1.00247735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.21 or 0.06650555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

