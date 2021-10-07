ICHI (ICHI) Price Up 14.9% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00007507 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00062150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00093789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00132611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,876.03 or 1.00017799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.46 or 0.06485416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,656,333 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

