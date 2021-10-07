ICON Trading 39.7% Higher This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $84.12 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ICON Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 671,803,504 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
