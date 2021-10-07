Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Down 20.7% in September

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 405,900 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IPWR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 20,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,167. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.97. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

