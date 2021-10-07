Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 325,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDRA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 600,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,424. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

