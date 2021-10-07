IDEX (IDEX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.65 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $178.01 million and approximately $51.65 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00227028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00104531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,877,593 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.