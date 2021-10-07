IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.96

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.96 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 15.90 ($0.21). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.53 ($0.22), with a volume of 1,017,702 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £456.62 ($596.58).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

