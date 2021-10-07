iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 1,091,524 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

