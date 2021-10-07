ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 723,320 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. ImageWare Systems had a net margin of 165.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.34%.

ImageWare Systems, Inc engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management.

