Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $22.46

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.88. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 677 shares changing hands.

IMGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). As a group, analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

