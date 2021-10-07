Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Down 2.9%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 9,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 344,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

IMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $834.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

