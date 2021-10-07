ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.32 ($0.10), with a volume of 637801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.40 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.51. The firm has a market cap of £18.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.31.

In other news, insider Sanjeev Pandya purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

