Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 53.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 26.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $257,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN IMH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,506. The company has a market cap of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

