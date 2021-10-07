Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.17.

IMO traded up C$0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.62. 411,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,065. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$15.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.96.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 4.6599998 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

