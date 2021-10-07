Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.17.
IMO traded up C$0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.62. 411,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,065. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$15.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.96.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.