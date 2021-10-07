Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 29,900 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $2,424,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 429,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,139. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.94 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.