Incent Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $2.94 million and $275.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

