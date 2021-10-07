Independent Franchise Partners LLP Boosts Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240,195 shares during the period. IAA makes up about 1.1% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned 2.08% of IAA worth $153,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAA by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after acquiring an additional 419,209 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in IAA by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,916 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in IAA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,668,000 after acquiring an additional 69,153 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after buying an additional 222,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

