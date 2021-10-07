Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys 2,475 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,327,894 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 4.4% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 1.22% of eBay worth $584,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

