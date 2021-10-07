Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys 51,729 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares during the period. The Western Union makes up approximately 3.5% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 4.97% of The Western Union worth $464,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 139,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 63,578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

