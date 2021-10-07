Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys 63,574 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,574 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.6% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $750,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,782.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,786.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,506.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

