Independent Franchise Partners LLP Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 3.1% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 0.54% of CME Group worth $415,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

