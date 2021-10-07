Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $541.02 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120,603 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 4.0% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Accenture worth $541,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

NYSE:ACN opened at $328.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.51. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

