Independent Franchise Partners LLP Purchases 262,991 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,341,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,991 shares during the period. News makes up approximately 2.4% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 2.26% of News worth $324,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in News by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,301,000 after purchasing an additional 208,968 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in News by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of News by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 218,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,250,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

