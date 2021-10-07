Independent Franchise Partners LLP Purchases 8,592 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. AON makes up about 6.0% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 1.51% of AON worth $811,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $942,564,000.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

AON opened at $295.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.85. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.