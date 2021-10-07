Independent Franchise Partners LLP Sells 388,125 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,125 shares during the period. World Wrestling Entertainment makes up approximately 0.9% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 2.66% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $117,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.