Independent Franchise Partners LLP Sells 7,058,701 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058,701 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Altria Group worth $88,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 363,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after buying an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

