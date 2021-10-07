Indexed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $11,902.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $3.52 or 0.00006497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00095597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00133087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,914.38 or 0.99534168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.91 or 0.06490907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

