IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.18% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,442,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after buying an additional 162,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 675,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 389,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 142,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.

