Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Up 1.6%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 38,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 51,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Indonesia Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indonesia Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Indonesia Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

